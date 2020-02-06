President Ilham Aliyev presented "Sharaf" Order to Mikhail Gusman VIDEO

Baku, February 6, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has presented the "Sharaf" Order to First Deputy Director General of TASS news agency of the Russian Federation Mikhail Gusman.

Welcoming Mikhail Gusman, President Ilham Aliyev said:

- Dear Mikhail Solomonovich, first of all, I would like to congratulate you on the recent anniversary, wish you all the best, good health, prosperity and continued success in your work. Unfortunately, I was not in Baku when you celebrated your anniversary, I was in Davos. But I had the opportunity to congratulate you over the phone and express my feelings, as well as arrange a meeting when you are in Baku, so that I could personally present the high award to you. I know that you always spend your birthdays, especially anniversaries, in your homeland, in Azerbaijan. This is already a good tradition. And this once again shows how much you are attached to your Motherland, to your native land, to your native city. We know how much you love your Motherland and how you promote it around the world. Your famous program “Formula of Power” has traveled all the world more than once, and I think that the number of presidents you have not met is much fewer than those you did meet. Of course, when presidents usually meet with guests, they are provided with a note about this person, which says: place of birth – Baku, Azerbaijan.

In addition, I know that both in Russian and international media you share your impressions of our country, talk about the realities of Azerbaijan, describe how problems are addressed in Azerbaijan. Your activity has long gone beyond the frames of the Russian Federation and is international in nature. I know that you are heavily involved in the processes of world media cooperation. I also remember the Congress of the Russian Press and other international events being held in Baku on your initiative. Therefore, I would like to thank you very much precisely for your great contribution to communicating the truth about our country to the world.

You are also making a great contribution to the strengthening of Russian-Azerbaijani relations. These relations are successfully developing today, have already reached the highest level, and the anniversary events that were held in Baku in January are further evidence of that. A large delegation of the Russian public, leading representatives of the political, media and cultural organizations came to Baku. As far as I know, all the guests left Azerbaijan with very good impressions. Therefore, I would like to thank you for making a great contribution to the strengthening of Russian-Azerbaijani relations.

Of course, on such a day, I would also like to recall the roots. Azerbaijan has always appreciated and loved your family, your parents, and treated them with great respect. You recently presented me with your book about your father and mother. I read it with great interest. This is actually a unique book because it is written so heartily, so sincerely and so truthfully. This book reflects both the history of your family, your childhood, and the history of Azerbaijan of that time. Therefore, I think it is very interesting not only for those who know you, but for everyone who is interested in the history of our city. And, of course, it is no coincidence that such children were born in such an intelligent and respected family. You and your elder brother Yuli Solomonovich – no matter how old he is, he is still Yulik for all of us. He is a person who, like you, shares his energy with everyone he communicates with. You and Yuli Solomonovich have achieved such great successes in your work and in social activities. You are not only very recognizable but also very respected people. And I think that there is probably no-one who would not treat you with sympathy. Mikhail Solomonovich, you have achieved this all through hard work, your activities, your conduct and, of course, your character. I am very pleased to meet with you in this, let’s say, semi-official setting today. Our meetings always take place outside of media access, so to speak, but today, on such a day, of course, I would like to congratulate you and also note that the Azerbaijani state greatly appreciates your activities. This is your third award. Before that, there was the Order of “Shohrat”, then the Order of “Dostlug”, and now a higher order, the Order of “Sharaf”. Let me present this high award to you.

President Ilham Aliyev presented the “Sharaf” Order to Mikhail Gusman.

First Deputy Director General of TASS news agency Mikhail Gusman said:

- Dear Ilham Heydarovich, dear Mr. President.

There are no words to express my gratitude for the high award and for such warm words you just said that are dear to my heart. You gave me a very high assessment. Perhaps 70 years is already an age when one needs to get some assessments, and I am infinitely grateful to you for this assessment.

The order you have awarded me with is called “Sharaf”, or honor. There is probably nothing more important for a citizen, for a man than his honor. I have always believed that reputation and honor are the most important things I should always remember, respect and protect. This is how I was raised by my parents you have just spoken so warmly about. It is very important for me to say that this award for me is a symbol of my love for my Motherland. I have never concealed, in fact, I was always proud that I am from Baku and I am Azerbaijani – of course, not an ethnic one, but I am exactly Azerbaijani. For me, these are not just words, but these are my feelings, these are my thoughts. I have lived, am living now and raised my son just like that.

It is very important for me that my native country Azerbaijan is among the most advanced countries on earth today, and this – believe me, I am not saying this because I have just received this award from you – has been possible thanks to your enormous personal contributions, dear Ilham Heydarovich. Under your leadership, the country has made an unprecedented leap. It is undergoing steady and progressive development. I remember these 15 years. Yes, Heydar Aliyev, may he rest in peace, saved the country from destruction, from ruins, but he wasn’t destined to continue this. You picked up this banner and gave the saved country the opportunity, the level of development that every person living in Azerbaijan or not living here but loving it nonetheless, like me, the opportunity to feel proud of their country, sincerely proud, proud with the head high.

You mentioned the events held here recently. We called them the “Baku-Moscow: Dialogue of Cultures” conference. Of course, they coincided for a reason. Some outstanding representatives of Russia were here. Many of them were here for the first time, and it was a great pleasure for me to see their delight and sincere amazement with our city. I met with some of them just yesterday. They said that most of all – you understand, of course, we have great cuisine, we have great architecture, we have a great culture – the main asset in Azerbaijan is the people. Ilham Heydarovich, you are the President of a great nation, a nation that is open to the world, a nation that is kind, a nation that is hospitable, a nation that is courageous and believes in its leader. This, it seems to me, is your happiness, Ilham Heydarovich, that you have such people. I am saying this sincerely.

May I also ask you, with your permission, Ilham Heydarovich, to convey my heartfelt gratitude to the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, first lady Mehriban Aliyeva. You honored me very much by calling me along with Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva on 23 January. You know, probably it is because of my age, but I cried. Because you were busy, you had a lot to do, you sent me a congratulatory telegram. It would seem that formal congratulations were made but you thought it necessary to call along with Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva. You know, these are things you never forget. Thank you very much!

I want to assure you that the Order of “Sharaf” will be the most important and very necessary order for me that will serve as a constant motivation for the rest of my life. Thank you!

President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you very much!