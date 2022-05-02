  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev received Ambassador of French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs for Eastern Partnership

    02.05.2022 [12:45]

    Baku, May 2, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Ambassador of the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic for the Eastern Partnership Brice Roquefeuil.

     

