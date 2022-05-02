President Ilham Aliyev received Ambassador of French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs for Eastern Partnership

Baku, May 2, AZERTAC President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Ambassador of the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic for the Eastern Partnership Brice Roquefeuil.

