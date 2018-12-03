    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    President Ilham Aliyev received CISCO delegation

    03.12.2018 [18:57]

    Baku, December 3, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Vice-President for global innovations at CISCO Guy Diedrich.

