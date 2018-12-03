President Ilham Aliyev received CISCO delegation VIDEO

Baku, December 3, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Vice-President for Global Innovations at CISCO Guy Diedrich.

The head of state hailed CISCO's long-term successful cooperation with the government of Azerbaijan. President Ilham Aliyev pointed to the projects implemented by CISCO in a variety of areas in Azerbaijan, including in the field of transport, describing it as one of the priority sectors in the country.

Pointing out the creation of new infrastructure for regional cooperation, the head of state praised good opportunities for collaboration in other areas too.

Vice-President for Global Innovations at CISCO Guy Diedrich recalled his previous meeting with President Ilham Aliyev. He hailed the company’s successful cooperation with Azerbaijan.

Saying he is pleased to be visiting Azerbaijan, Guy Diedrich noted that he came to discuss prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and CISCO. He noted the importance of maintaining this collaboration in compliance with “Azerbaijan 2020: vision into the future” Development Concept.

The sides underlined the importance of the Bakutel 2018, the 24th Azerbaijan International Telecommunications and Information Technologies Exhibition, saying that the event contributes to the strengthening of international cooperation.