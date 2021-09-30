  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev received Czech Foreign Minister VIDEO

    30.09.2021 [12:30]

    Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Jakub Kulhanek.

    The importance of developing and expanding relations arising from the Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership signed between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic in 2015 was emphasized.

    It was noted that the visit of the Foreign Minister of the Czech Republic Jakub Kulhanek to Azerbaijan creates a good opportunity to consider the prospects for bilateral relations in the post-COVID period, as well as to discuss cooperation within international organizations, development of relations in trade, economy, investment, transport, energy fields, and the Azerbaijan-EU cooperation.

    Jakub Kulhanek thanked Azerbaijan for its assistance in evacuating Czech servicemen from Afghanistan.

