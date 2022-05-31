  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President Ilham Aliyev received Deputy Assistant Secretary for Bureau of Energy Resources at US Department of State VIDEO

    31.05.2022 [14:54]

    Baku, May 31, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Deputy Assistant Secretary for Energy Diplomacy in the Bureau of Energy Resources at the US Department of State Laura Lochman.

    During the conversation, the sides touched upon the activities of the Southern Gas Corridor. The role of Azerbaijan in Europe's energy security and diversification of gas supplies was pointed out. The sides exchanged views on increasing gas exports from Azerbaijan to Europe.

    The successful development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and US in various fields was underlined, the constant support provided by the US Government to Azerbaijan in the implementation of global energy projects, including the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan project, was hailed at the meeting. The large-scale work carried out in Azerbaijan in the field of electricity and renewable energy was highlighted.

    During the conversation, the sides emphasized the importance of the International Caspian Oil and Gas Exhibition, traditionally held in Baku, noting that the event contributes to the expansion of international cooperation in the field of energy.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev received Deputy Assistant Secretary for Bureau of Energy Resources at US Department of State VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    31.05.2022 [15:51]
    Release of the Press Service of the President
    30.05.2022 [19:00]
    Release of the Press Service of the President
    28.05.2022 [21:11]
    Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended TEKNOFEST Azerbaijan festival in Baku VIDEO
    28.05.2022 [20:41]
    President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held meeting VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev received Deputy Assistant Secretary for Bureau of Energy Resources at US Department of State VIDEO