    President Ilham Aliyev received Deputy Prime Minister of Latvia

    26.04.2022 [12:27]

    Baku, April 26, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense of the Republic of Latvia Artis Pabriks.

     

     

