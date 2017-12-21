    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    President Ilham Aliyev received Egypt's grand mufti VIDEO

    21.12.2017 [14:48]

    Baku, December 21, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Grand Mufti of Egypt Shawki Ibrahim Allam.

    President Ilham Aliyev said relations between Azerbaijan and Egypt are developing successfully. Noting the importance of "2017- Year of Islamic Solidarity: Interfaith and Intercultural Dialogue" international conference, the head of state hailed Egypt`s high-level representation in the event. President Ilham Aliyev described the conference as an outstanding contribution to strengthening Islamic solidarity. The head of state said it is important that religious leaders come together, describing the fact that large delegations attend the Baku conference as demonstration of Islamic solidarity.

    Grand Mufti of Egypt Shawki Ibrahim Allam said he was deeply impressed by ongoing development processes in Azerbaijan, adding that this was possible thanks to wide policy of the country`s president. Underlining the significance of "2017- Year of Islamic Solidarity: Interfaith and Intercultural Dialogue" international conference, Shawki Ibrahim Allam said the event contributes to bringing different religions and civilizations closer to each other.

