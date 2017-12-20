President Ilham Aliyev received Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations

Baku, December 20, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations Malcolm Hoenlein.

Malcolm Hoenlein recalled his previous meetings with President Ilham Aliyev. He said that he is deeply impressed with the great changes and developments he witnesses during his visits to Baku. Malcolm Hoenlein said he is happy to participate in "2017 - Islamic Solidarity year: Interreligious and Intercultural Dialogue" international conference in Baku.

Highlighting the importance of the international conference, President Ilham Aliyev stressed the significance of the fact that Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations Malcolm Hoenlein attends the event and expressed his confidence that the conference will contribute to the strengthening of ties between religions and peoples.

They hailed conditions created in Azerbaijan for peaceful co-existence of representatives of all nations and religions, including the Jewish community, and described multicultural environment existing in the country as exemplary. They noted that Baku has already become an important venue for international events.

The sides hailed high level Azerbaijani-US relations in various fields.