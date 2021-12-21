  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President Ilham Aliyev received Georgian defense minister VIDEO

    21.12.2021 [19:02]

    Baku, December 21, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of Defense of Georgia Juansher Burchuladze.

    The sides hailed the development of bilateral Azerbaijan-Georgia friendly relations in various areas, including in the field of military cooperation.

    They expressed their confidence that the Georgian Defense Minister's visit to Azerbaijan would contribute to the expansion of bilateral ties between the two countries.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev received Georgian defense minister VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    21.12.2021 [19:36]
    President Ilham Aliyev received Turkish minister of energy and natural resources VIDEO
    18.12.2021 [16:00]
    President Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by Italian "Il Sole 24 Ore" newspaper VIDEO
    17.12.2021 [11:45]
    President Ilham Aliyev received Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation VIDEO
    16.12.2021 [09:48]
    President Ilham Aliyev attended Eastern Partnership Summit of European Union in Brussels VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev received Georgian defense minister VIDEO