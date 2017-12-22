    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    President Ilham Aliyev received Georgian finance minister VIDEO

    22.12.2017 [13:05]

    Baku, December 22, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of Finance of Georgia Mamuka Bakhtadze.

    President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Mamuka Bakhtadze on his new appointment and wished him success in his activities.

    Mamuka Bakhtadze thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the congratulations. He underlined his involvement in the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project earlier when he worked as Director General of the Georgian Railways Joint Stock Company.

    They hailed successful development of Azerbaijan-Georgia bilateral relations in a variety of areas, pointing out the contribution made by cooperation between the two countries' financial institutions.

    They pointed to the global projects jointly implemented by Azerbaijan and Georgia, noting the importance of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project in terms of regional and international economic cooperation.

    They also exchanged views on prospects for bilateral cooperation.

