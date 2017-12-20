    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    President Ilham Aliyev received IBM senior vice-president VIDEO

    20.12.2017 [14:46]

    Baku, December 20, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Senior Vice President of IBM Global Markets Erich Clementi.

    Erich Clementi hailed good cooperation between the IBM Global Markets and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR).

    Vice President Clementi noted that prospects for cooperation with Azerbaijan were discussed during his visit, expressing IBM's keenness to establish long-term relationship with the country.

    The head of state underlined ample opportunities for ensuring IBM's activities in Azerbaijan. President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that the ICT sector is among the key priorities in Azerbaijan, saying great strides have been made in this area. The head of state pointed to the Bakutel-2017 exhibition, which was recently held in Azerbaijan, describing the exhibition as an important event in terms of strengthening cooperation.

    President Ilham Aliyev hailed Azerbaijan's great economic potential and prospects, saying the country is very attractive for foreign companies.

    The head of state expressed his hope that Azerbaijan and IBM will continue to successfully cooperate in the years ahead.

