    President Ilham Aliyev received OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs

    07.10.2017 [10:45]

    Baku, October 7, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs Stephane Visconti, Igor Popov, Andrew Schofer, as well as Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

