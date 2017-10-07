Baku, October 7, AZERTAC President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs Stephane Visconti, Igor Popov, Andrew Schofer, as well as Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk.

AZERTAG.AZ : President Ilham Aliyev received OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter