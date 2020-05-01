President Ilham Aliyev received Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev in a videoconference format

Baku, May 1, AZERTAC President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Prosecutor General of the Republic of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev in a videoconference format.

