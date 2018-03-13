    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President Ilham Aliyev received Romanian vice prime minister

    13.03.2018 [11:40]

    Baku, March 13, AZEAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Vice Prime Minister of Romania Ana Birchall.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev received Romanian vice prime minister
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    13.03.2018 [10:35]
    President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by president of Montenegrin Parliament 
    12.03.2018 [14:08]
    President Ilham Aliyev met with Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili VIDEO
    12.03.2018 [10:11]
    President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by OSCE Parliamentary Assembly president VIDEO
    09.03.2018 [23:04]
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva visited Thalassemia Center
    President Ilham Aliyev received Romanian vice prime minister