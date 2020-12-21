President Ilham Aliyev received Russian minister of emergencies VIDEO

Baku, December 21, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Minister of Emergencies of the Russian Federation Yevgeny Zinichev.

Minister of Emergencies Yevgeny Zinichev conveyed greetings of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings of Vladimir Putin, and asked Yevgeny Zinichev to extend his greetings to the Russian President.

They noted the successful business cooperation between different authorities of Azerbaijan and Russia, including ministries of emergency situations, and stressed the importance of exchanging experience in this area.