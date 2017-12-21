President Ilham Aliyev received Saudi Arabian deputy minister of Islamic affairs, dawah and guidance VIDEO

Baku, December 21, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Deputy Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Tawfiq bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudairi.

Tawfiq Al-Sudairi thanked the Azerbaijani head of state for his support to the organization of “2017- Year of Islamic Solidarity: Interfaith and Intercultural Dialogue” international conference in Baku.

Tawfiq Al-Sudairi recalled his meeting with national leader Heydar Aliyev during his visit to Azerbaijan in 1998. The relations between the two countries have been rapidly developing ever since, he noted. “Both the King and people of Saudi Arabia feel love and friendship for the Azerbaijani President, government and people.”

Tawfiq Al-Sudairi said Azerbaijan has been developing rapidly in all areas over the twenty years since his visit to the country. He said this has been possible due to President Ilham Aliyev’s wise leadership and policy aimed at ensuring the future of the country and prosperity of the people.

President Ilham Aliyev hailed Saudi Arabia`s high-level representation in “2017- Year of Islamic Solidarity: Interfaith and Intercultural Dialogue” international conference.

President Ilham Aliyev praised the high level of the bilateral relations between the two countries, and recalled his official visit to Saudi Arabia.

The head of state stressed that the Azerbaijani government and people highly appreciate the fact that Saudi Arabia has not built any relations with Armenia that occupied Azerbaijani territories, destroyed Islamic monuments and mosques.