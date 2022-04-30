  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President Ilham Aliyev received Secretary-General of World Tourism Organization VIDEO

    30.04.2022 [15:23]

    Baku, April 30, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization Zurab Pololikashvili.

    The sides hailed the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the World Tourism Organization.

    Zurab Pololikashvili thanked the Azerbaijani President for supporting the development of tourism.

    During the conversation, they talked about the work done and to be carried out in Azerbaijan in the current postpandemic period to restore and further enhance the level of pre-pandemic tourism development.

    In this regard, the importance of using the recommendations of the World Tourism Organization by the relevant structures of Azerbaijan was underlined.

    They noted that the great economic achievements, the prevailing peace, and the measures taken to create an extensive tourism infrastructure in Azerbaijan have created a very good basis for the development of tourism.

    The sides also exchanged views on prospects for cooperation.

     

     

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev received Secretary-General of World Tourism Organization VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    30.04.2022 [16:30]
    President, Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev visited military unit of Defense Ministry`s Special Forces VIDEO
    30.04.2022 [01:35]
    Message of congratulation to people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Ramadan holiday
    29.04.2022 [16:48]
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva expressed deep gratitude to employees of government agencies involved in extinguishing fire in Sumgayit
    29.04.2022 [13:02]
    International conference on “South Caucasus: Development and Cooperation” was held at ADA University
    President Ilham Aliyev attended the conference VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev received Secretary-General of World Tourism Organization VIDEO