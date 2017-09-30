    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    President Ilham Aliyev received Secretary of Russian Security Council VIDEO

    30.09.2017 [15:47]

    Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev.

    The head of state noted that bilateral relations between the two countries are developing successfully in political, economic, security and other fields, adding that economic and trade cooperation is expanding. The Azerbaijani President said the two countries enjoy good dynamics in import and export operations. Saying that Azerbaijan and Russia maintain close cooperation in the field of security, President Ilham Aliyev stressed the importance of close contacts between the two countries when the world and the region are facing growing threats, adding that the issues discussed during Nikolai Patrushev`s visit are of great importance in this regard. President Ilham Aliyev expressed hope that Nikolai Patrushev`s visit to Azerbaijan will give fruitful results, and contribute to the expansion of the security cooperation.

    Secretary of the Security Council Nikolai Patrushev extended greetings and best wishes of President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin to President Ilham Aliyev. He noted that cooperation between the Russian Federation and the Republic of Azerbaijan is developing successfully in the field of security. Nikolai Patrushev said: “We are very pleased with a meeting with you, and we attach great importance to cooperation through the Security Council and the ties are developing very constructively in these areas. Together with Azerbaijan we determine the new threats that the world faces and ways of joint fight against these challenges. We are grateful to our Azerbaijani friends for their participation in multilateral events. We are interested in this.”

    During the conversation, they exchanged views over the issues of mutual interest.

    The head of state thanked for the greetings and best wishes of Vladimir Putin, and asked Nikolai Patrushev to extend his greetings to the Russian President.

