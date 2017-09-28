    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President Ilham Aliyev received Vice-President and General Coordinator of Centrist Democrat International VIDEO

    28.09.2017 [11:38]

    Baku, September 28, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received Vice-President of the Centrist Democrat International Mario David and General Coordinator for Asia Pacific and Latin America Cesar Rossello.

    They discussed the current state of and prospects for cooperation between the Centrist Democrat International and the New Azerbaijan Party.

    They also exchanged views on recent reforms carried out in Azerbaijan, and works done in the field of tolerance and multiculturalism in the country.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev received Vice-President and General Coordinator of Centrist Democrat International VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Related news
    President Ilham Aliyev received NATO Secretary General`s Special Representative for Caucasus and Central Asia VIDEO
    26.09.2017 [11:55]
    President Ilham Aliyev received NATO Secretary General`s Special Representative for Caucasus and Central Asia VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev received co-rapporteurs of PACE Monitoring Committee VIDEO
    14.09.2017 [16:04]
    President Ilham Aliyev received co-rapporteurs of PACE Monitoring Committee VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev viewed school No 239 in Sabayil district after major overhaul VIDEO
    11.09.2017 [10:48]
    President Ilham Aliyev viewed school No 239 in Sabayil district after major overhaul VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev viewed conditions created at secondary school No 201 in Nizami district after major overhaul VIDEO
    05.09.2017 [14:28]
    President Ilham Aliyev viewed conditions created at secondary school No 201 in Nizami district after major overhaul VIDEO
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    30.09.2017 [21:08]
    Azerbaijan will play for bronze of women’s EuroVolley
     President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva watched the national team`s game
    30.09.2017 [15:47]
    President Ilham Aliyev received Secretary of Russian Security Council VIDEO
    29.09.2017 [19:57]
    Azerbaijan qualifies for semifinal of women’s EuroVolley after defeating Germany
     President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva watched the national team`s game VIDEO
    29.09.2017 [14:10]
    President Ilham Aliyev attended solemn ceremony on 25th jubilee of Azerbaijan National Olympic Committee VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev received Vice-President and General Coordinator of Centrist Democrat International VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev received Vice-President and General Coordinator of Centrist Democrat International VIDEO