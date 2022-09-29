  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev received advisor in Office of French President VIDEO

    29.09.2022 [16:10]

    Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Continental Europe and Turkiye Advisor in the Office of the French President Isabelle Dumont.

    The discussions and constructive dialogue between President of France Emmanuel Macron and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during the recent telephone conversations were underlined at the meeting.

    The sides exchanged views on the issues relating to normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, negotiation process on peace treaty, delimitation of borders and opening of communications.

    President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the landmine problem Azerbaijan is facing and the fact that nearly 4,000 Azerbaijani citizens are considered missing since the First Armenia-Azerbaijan War. The importance of addressing these issues was pointed out.

    The sides discussed the issues of mutual interest, including the Azerbaijan-France bilateral cooperation.

