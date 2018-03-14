Baku, March 14, AZERTAC President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received co-chairs and members of the Board of Trustees of Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

AZERTAG.AZ : President Ilham Aliyev received co-chairs and members of Board of Trustees of Nizami Ganjavi International Center VIDEO

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter