    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President Ilham Aliyev received co-chairs and members of Board of Trustees of Nizami Ganjavi International Center VIDEO

    14.03.2018 [17:31]

    Baku, March 14, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received co-chairs and members of the Board of Trustees of Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev received co-chairs and members of Board of Trustees of Nizami Ganjavi International Center VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    14.03.2018 [14:31]
    President Ilham Aliyev met with Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim VIDEO
    13.03.2018 [11:40]
    President Ilham Aliyev received Romanian vice prime minister VIDEO
    13.03.2018 [10:35]
    President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by president of Montenegrin Parliament VIDEO
    12.03.2018 [14:08]
    President Ilham Aliyev met with Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev received co-chairs and members of Board of Trustees of Nizami Ganjavi International Center VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev received co-chairs and members of Board of Trustees of Nizami Ganjavi International Center VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev received co-chairs and members of Board of Trustees of Nizami Ganjavi International Center VIDEO