President Ilham Aliyev received co-chairs of Nizami Ganjavi International Center, former heads of state and government, and members of Center`s Board of Trustees VIDEO

Baku, March 14, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received the co-chairs of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Vaira Vike-Freiberga and Ismail Serageldin, former heads of state and government, and members of the Center’s Board of Trustees who will participate in the 6th Global Baku Forum.

The head of state emphasized the importance of the 6th Global Baku Forum. President Ilham Aliyev hailed the fact that the forum is held regularly, involving more and more participants, and that Nizami Ganjavi International Center `s potential and international reputation is increasing. The head of state highly appreciated the role of the Center`s co-chairs Vaira Vike-Freiberga and Ismail Serageldin and members of the Board of Trustees in this regard, noting that active work of members of the Board of Trustees contributed to the expansion of the organization`s agenda.

Ismail Serageldin thanked the head of state for the warm words and for supporting the activity of Nizami Ganjavi International Center. He stressed the importance of the Global Baku Forum as well as the Center`s growing international reputation. He noted that the Center has conducted a series of events in a number of countries worldwide, including China and the US, and described it as indicative of the expansion of the geographical scope of the Center’s activities and the increasing global interest in the organization.

The meeting participants praised the growing international role of Azerbaijan and stressed the country’s contribution to the global stability and security. They said the Global Baku Forum has become an international event, hailing its positive impact on the processes happening around the world. They also said the event provides good opportunities for exchange of opinions and discussions between different parties.