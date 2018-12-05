President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming Afghan ambassador VIDEO

Baku, December 5, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Khairullah Spelenai.

Ambassador Khairullah Spelenai reviewed a guard of honor.

Khairullah Spelenai presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev then spoke with the ambassador.

The head of state hailed the high level of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Afghanistan, and recalled his numerous meetings with President of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani. President Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan and Afghanistan support each other in international organizations, and underlined that the two countries cooperate in economic, humanitarian and other areas. President Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijan contributes to ensuring peace and stability in Afghanistan, adding that the number of Azerbaijani servicemen serving in the country has been increased. Stressing the importance of peace and security in Afghanistan for the entire region, the head of state noted the significance of the successful implementation of Azerbaijan`s “ASAN xidmət” experience in this country. Touching upon the modern transport infrastructure opportunities created in Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev pointed out that Afghanistan can also benefit from railway projects that connect Azerbaijan with the Central Asian countries on the East-West route.

Ambassador Khairullah Spelenai extended Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani`s greetings to the head of state. Noting that he graduated from Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University, the ambassador said that he will spare no efforts to develop traditional friendship between Azerbaijan and Afghanistan even further. The ambassador thanked for Azerbaijan`s contribution to peace and security in Afghanistan and its support to his country in various areas on a bilateral basis. He praised Azerbaijan`s successful development under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev and underlined that Azerbaijan`s development experience is of special importance for Afghanistan. Khairullah Spelenai noted that Afghanistan is interested in implementing cargo transportation using the transport opportunities of Azerbaijan on the East-West route.

The head of state thanked for President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani`s greetings, and asked the ambassador to extend his greetings to the Afghan President.