    President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming Afghan ambassador VIDEO

    17.12.2020 [12:14]

    Baku, December 17, AZERTAC 

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Amanullah Jayhoon.

