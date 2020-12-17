President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming Afghan ambassador VIDEO

Baku, December 17, AZERTAC President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Amanullah Jayhoon.

