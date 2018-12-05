    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming Austrian ambassador

    05.12.2018 [11:00]

    Baku, December 5, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Austria Bernd Alexander Bayerl.

