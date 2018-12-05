President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming Korean ambassador

Baku, December 5, AZERTAC President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea Kim Tong-op.

