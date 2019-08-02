    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming Laotian Ambassador

    02.08.2019 [17:17]

    Baku, August 2, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Siviengphet Phetvorasack.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming Laotian Ambassador
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    02.08.2019 [16:20]
    President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming Omani ambassador
    31.07.2019 [16:34]
    President Ilham Aliyev chairs meeting on socio-economic area VIDEO
    29.07.2019 [15:46]
    First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva met with French minister of economy and finance VIDEO
    29.07.2019 [10:48]
    President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by French minister of economy and finance VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming Laotian Ambassador President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming Laotian Ambassador President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming Laotian Ambassador President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming Laotian Ambassador President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming Laotian Ambassador President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming Laotian Ambassador