President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming Laotian Ambassador
AzerTAg.az
02.08.2019 [17:17]
Baku, August 2, AZERTAC
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Siviengphet Phetvorasack.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
02.08.2019 [16:20]
31.07.2019 [16:34]
29.07.2019 [15:46]
MULTIMEDIA
02.08.2019 [14:42]
01.08.2019 [19:09]
02.08.2019 [12:26]
01.08.2019 [19:58]
02.08.2019 [15:07]
02.08.2019 [13:48]
02.08.2019 [12:22]
02.08.2019 [11:17]
31.07.2019 [19:51]
31.07.2019 [17:51]
29.07.2019 [19:38]
15.07.2019 [15:26]
31.07.2019 [16:26]
29.07.2019 [09:48]
26.07.2019 [23:51]
30.07.2019 [20:16]
30.07.2019 [16:58]
29.07.2019 [14:09]
23.07.2019 [15:02]
02.08.2019 [12:40]
20.07.2019 [23:21]
08.07.2019 [22:27]
08.07.2019 [23:16]
28.06.2019 [18:03]
18.06.2019 [16:23]
07.06.2019 [15:00]
01.08.2019 [20:04]
31.07.2019 [14:12]
27.07.2019 [20:00]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note