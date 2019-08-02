President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming Laotian Ambassador

Baku, August 2, AZERTAC President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Lao People's Democratic Republic Siviengphet Phetvorasack.

