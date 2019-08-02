President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming Omani ambassador
AzerTAg.az
02.08.2019 [16:20]
Baku, August 2, AZERTAC
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has accepted credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Sultanate of Oman Qasim Mohamad Salim Al Salhi.
