President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming Omani ambassador VIDEO

Baku, August 2, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received the credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Sultanate of Oman Qasim Mohamad Salim Al Salhi.

Ambassador Qasim Mohamad Salim Al Salhi reviewed a guard of honor.

Qasim Mohamad Salim Al Salhi presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev then spoke with the ambassador.

President Ilham Aliyev praised the good level of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Oman, hailing political ties and underlining the importance of revitalizing contacts and expanding the scope of the bilateral cooperation. The head of state emphasized the significance of building ties between the two countries` business communities.

Ambassador Qasim Mohamad Salim Al Salhi extended Sultan of Oman Qaboos bin Said Al Said’s greetings to the head of state. He stressed the importance of expanding ties between the two countries in various areas, noting that he would spare no efforts in this regard during his tenure.

The head of state thanked Sultan of Oman Qaboos bin Said Al Said for his greetings and asked the ambassador to extend his greetings to the Sultan of Oman.

During the conversation, the sides exchanged views on cooperation in the field of education, including ties between universities.