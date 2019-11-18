President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming Qatari ambassador
18.11.2019 [12:45]
Baku, November 18, AZERTAC
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar Faisal bin Abdullah Hamad Abdullah Al Henzab.
