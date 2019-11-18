Baku, November 18, AZERTAC President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar Faisal bin Abdullah Hamad Abdullah Al Henzab.

AZERTAG.AZ : President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming Qatari ambassador

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter