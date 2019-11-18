    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming Qatari ambassador

    18.11.2019 [12:45]

    Baku, November 18, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar Faisal bin Abdullah Hamad Abdullah Al Henzab.

