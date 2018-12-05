    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming ambassador of Republic of Korea  VIDEO

    05.12.2018 [11:05]

    Baku, December 5, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea Kim Tong-op.

    The ambassador reviewed a guard of honor.

    Kim Tong-op presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

    President Ilham Aliyev then spoke with the ambassador.

    The head of state hailed very good relations between the two countries, stressing the necessity of expanding economic cooperation and increasing trade turnover through joint efforts. President Ilham Aliyev recalled his state visit to the Republic of Korea, saying this visit contributed to the expansion of the bilateral cooperation. The head of state noted successful activities of a number of Korean companies in Azerbaijan in industrial, transport management, urban planning, architecture and other fields, pointing out favourable opportunities for cooperation in areas such as agriculture, ecology, education, and vocational training. President Ilham Aliyev highlighted Azerbaijan`s modern transport and transit potential regarding cargo transportation on East-West route, adding that the Republic of Korea can also benefit from these opportunities.

    The newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea Kim Tong-op extended President Moon Jae-in`s greetings to the Azerbaijani President. He said he is pleased to be appointed as an ambassador to Azerbaijan. Kim Tong-op said he will spare no efforts to increase the friendly relations and economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

    President Ilham Aliyev thanked for Moon Jae-in`s greetings, and asked the ambassador to extend his greetings to the President of the Republic of Korea.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming ambassador of Republic of Korea  VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    05.12.2018 [12:50]
    President Ilham Aliyev presented "Labor" Order 1st Class to People’s Artist Tahir Salahov  VIDEO
    05.12.2018 [11:36]
    President Ilham Aliyev visited US Embassy to offer condolences over death of 41st US President George Bush VIDEO
    05.12.2018 [11:10]
    President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming Afghan ambassador VIDEO
    05.12.2018 [11:00]
    President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming Austrian ambassador VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming ambassador of Republic of Korea  VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming ambassador of Republic of Korea  VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming ambassador of Republic of Korea  VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming ambassador of Republic of Korea  VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming ambassador of Republic of Korea  VIDEO