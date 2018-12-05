President Ilham Aliyev received credentials of incoming ambassador of Republic of Korea  VIDEO

Baku, December 5, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea Kim Tong-op.

The ambassador reviewed a guard of honor.

Kim Tong-op presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

President Ilham Aliyev then spoke with the ambassador.

The head of state hailed very good relations between the two countries, stressing the necessity of expanding economic cooperation and increasing trade turnover through joint efforts. President Ilham Aliyev recalled his state visit to the Republic of Korea, saying this visit contributed to the expansion of the bilateral cooperation. The head of state noted successful activities of a number of Korean companies in Azerbaijan in industrial, transport management, urban planning, architecture and other fields, pointing out favourable opportunities for cooperation in areas such as agriculture, ecology, education, and vocational training. President Ilham Aliyev highlighted Azerbaijan`s modern transport and transit potential regarding cargo transportation on East-West route, adding that the Republic of Korea can also benefit from these opportunities.

The newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Korea Kim Tong-op extended President Moon Jae-in`s greetings to the Azerbaijani President. He said he is pleased to be appointed as an ambassador to Azerbaijan. Kim Tong-op said he will spare no efforts to increase the friendly relations and economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for Moon Jae-in`s greetings, and asked the ambassador to extend his greetings to the President of the Republic of Korea.