President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Bulgarian deputy prime minister VIDEO

Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister for Public Order and Security and Minister of Defense of Bulgaria Krasimir Karakachanov.

Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister for Public Order and Security and Minister of Defense Krasimir Karakachanov noted that he first visited Azerbaijan 10 years ago, adding that they were deeply impressed by great development processes that have taken place in Baku over the past years. Krasimir Karakachanov said Azerbaijan has made great strides in all areas under the wise leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, and congratulated the head of state on this occasion.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister Krasimir Karakachanov for kind words. The head of state noted that the bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria have been elevated to a qualitatively new level, and reached a level of strategic partnership in recent years. Hailing the active cooperation between the two countries in a number of fields, the President pointed out the role of high-level visits in this regard. President Ilham Aliyev underlined the strategic cooperation in energy sector, noting the necessity of expanding bilateral relationship in other areas too.

The importance of the 3rd Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition ADEX 2018 was pointed out at the meeting. Deputy Prime Minister for Public Order and Security and Minister of Defense of Bulgaria Krasimir Karakachanov’s participation in the event was described as a good sign of the development of Azerbaijan-Bulgaria bilateral relations. The sides expressed their confidence that Bulgarian Deputy PM Krasimir Karakachanov’s visit to Azerbaijan will contribute to the expansion of bilateral ties between the two countries.