President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by EU Special Representative
AzerTAg.az
03.06.2019 [11:22]
Baku, June 3, AZERTAC
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar.
