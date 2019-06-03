President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by EU Special Representative

Baku, June 3, AZERTAC President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar.

