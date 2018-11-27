President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Head of Chechen Republic

Baku, November 27, AZERTAC President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Head of the Chechen Republic of the Russian Federation Ramzan Kadyrov.

