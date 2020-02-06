President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe VIDEO
AzerTAg.az
06.02.2020 [16:05]
Baku, February 6, AZERTAC
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe Tod Wolters.
