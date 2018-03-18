    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by OPEC Secretary General

    18.03.2018 [11:09]

    Baku, March 18, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Mohammad Barkindo.

