President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by OPEC Secretary General

Baku, March 18, AZERTAC President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Secretary General of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Mohammad Barkindo.

