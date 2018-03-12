President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by OSCE Parliamentary Assembly president VIDEO

Baku, March 12, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by the president of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly George Tsereteli.

The sides hailed the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly during the meeting. They stressed the importance of the fact that the first international session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly's Silk Road Support Group will be held in Baku on March 13 and noted that it will contribute to the strengthening of cooperation. It was also noted that one of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly’ sessions will be held in Azerbaijan.

Touching upon the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the head of state said that Armenia`s occupation of Azerbaijani lands must end and this conflict must be resolved within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity.

The upcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan was also highlighted at the meeting. President Ilham Aliyev expressed his confidence that the election will be fair, transparent and reflect the will of the Azerbaijani people.

George Tsereteli said he is deeply impressed at the development processes in Baku. He emphasized that Azerbaijan's economic achievements are of great interest and described this factor as an important contribution to the overall development in the region.

They also exchanged views on cooperation prospects.