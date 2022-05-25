  • HOMEPAGE
    President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by President of Estonia’s Parliament

    25.05.2022 [10:55]

    Baku, May 25, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by President of the Parliament (Riigikogu) of the Republic of Estonia Juri Ratas.

