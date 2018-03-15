President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by President of Moldova Igor Dodon VIDEO

Baku, March 15, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by President of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon.

The head of state stressed the importance of Moldovan President Igor Dodon`s participation in the 6th Global Baku Forum. President Ilham Aliyev recalled the Moldovan President`s visit to Baku last year and their meetings during international events. President Ilham Aliyev hailed the fact that agreements reached during Igor Dodon`s visit have already been implemented. President Ilham Aliyev said that the two countries enjoy good potential for developing ties in various areas and emphasized the significance of defining joint mutual activities in political, economic, humanitarian, investment and other spheres. President Ilham Aliyev expressed his confidence that regular contacts will be maintained in order to address important issues related to bringing the two countries closer to each other, adding that Azerbaijan is interested in this.

President of the Republic of Moldova Igor Dodon thanked the head of state for inviting him to the 6th Global Baku Forum. Underlining the importance of the event, the Moldovan President hailed the fact that his country participates in the Forum for the first time. The Moldovan President noted that the two countries enjoy traditional friendly ties, and expressed hope that the intergovernmental commission will soon start its activities. Recalling his visit to Azerbaijan last year, Igor Dodon noted that the meetings held during this trip have already yielded results. Igor Dodon said that several days ago he attended a ceremony to lay the foundation stone of an important social project in Gagauzia together with representatives of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

President Igor Dodon lauded the role of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Moldova in strengthening the relations.