President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Russian minister of economic development VIDEO

Baku, December 25, AZERTAC President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation Maxim Oreshkin.

