    President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Russian minister of economic development VIDEO

    25.12.2017 [11:15]

    Baku, December 25, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation Maxim Oreshkin.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Russian minister of economic development VIDEO
