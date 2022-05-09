President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Saudi Arabia’s attorney general

Baku, May 9, AZERTAC President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Attorney General of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Sheikh Saud bin Abdullah Al-Mujib.

