  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Serbian Foreign Minister VIDEO

    25.07.2021 [22:37]

    Baku, July 25, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Nikola Selakovic.

    Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic extended Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic`s greetings to the head of state.

    President Ilham Aliyev thanked for Aleksandar Vucic`s greetings, and asked the minister to extend his greetings to the Serbian President.

    The sides hailed the successful development of strategic partnership relations between the two countries, and stressed the importance of the meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Serbia to be held in Baku in terms of expanding cooperation.

    They noted that Azerbaijan and Serbia mutually support each other’s territorial integrity. The issues of economic cooperation were discussed at the meeting. President Ilham Aliyev pointed to the fact that the companies from friendly countries are involved in restoration and reconstruction work in the liberated territories. In this regard, the possibility of Serbian companies’ participation in these works in the coming years was underlined.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Serbian Foreign Minister VIDEO
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Related news
    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Goranboy Olympic Sports Complex VIDEO
    22.07.2021 [17:18]
    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Goranboy Olympic Sports Complex VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev visited Alley of Martyrs in Dashkasan VIDEO
    22.07.2021 [13:47]
    President Ilham Aliyev visited Alley of Martyrs in Dashkasan VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev received Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation VIDEO
    13.07.2021 [14:02]
    President Ilham Aliyev received Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated 110/35/6 kV “Binagadi” substation VIDEO
    03.06.2021 [12:25]
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated 110/35/6 kV “Binagadi” substation VIDEO
    VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    22.07.2021 [23:37]
    President Ilham Aliyev viewed crime scenes caused by Armenia's missile attacks on Ganja VIDEO
    22.07.2021 [17:18]
    President Ilham Aliyev attended opening of Goranboy Olympic Sports Complex VIDEO
    22.07.2021 [17:11]
    President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Alirzali-Khan Garvand-Safikurd-Tapgaragoyunlu highway in Goranboy VIDEO
    22.07.2021 [17:00]
    President Ilham Aliyev visited statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in Goranboy VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Serbian Foreign Minister VIDEO President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Serbian Foreign Minister VIDEO