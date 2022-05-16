  • HOMEPAGE
    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Speaker of Legislative Chamber of Uzbekistan`s Oliy Majlis

    16.05.2022 [11:33]

    Baku, May 16, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Speaker of Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan Nurdinjon Ismoilov.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Speaker of Legislative Chamber of Uzbekistan`s Oliy Majlis
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Other news in this section
    16.05.2022 [14:18]
    President Ilham Aliyev visited embassy of UAE in Baku, offered condolences over the death of President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan
    14.05.2022 [23:09]
    President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Turkiye for working visit
    Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents attended the opening ceremony of the Rize-Artvin Airport VIDEO
    12.05.2022 [18:36]
    5th “Kharibulbul” International Folklore Festival opened in Shusha, cultural capital of Azerbaijan
    President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening of the festivalVIDEO
    11.05.2022 [23:12]
    Release of the Press Service of the President
    President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Speaker of Legislative Chamber of Uzbekistan`s Oliy Majlis