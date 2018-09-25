President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Special Olympics chairman VIDEO

Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Chairman of the Special Olympics Timothy Shriver and including world-renowned sportsmen Bart Conner, Nadia Comaneci and Vladimir Grbic.

The head of state hailed the fact that the 20th Special Olympics Global Youth Leadership Forum is organized in Azerbaijan, expressing his hope that the event will be a good opportunity for visitors to familiarize themselves with the country.

Members of the delegation said they are deeply impressed by the ongoing development processes in Azerbaijan, and extended their congratulations to the head of state. Noting that the history of the Special Olympics movement spans 50 years, Timothy Shriver said the organization covers 172 countries. He thanked President Ilham Aliyev for his support for the organization of the Forum marking the 50th anniversary of the Special Olympics in Baku. Timothy Shriver hailed the fact that Azerbaijan has hosted major international sporting events such as Formula 1 and the ongoing Judo World Championship, as well as other important competitions.

President Ilham Aliyev hailed Azerbaijan’s contribution to both the Special Olympics and the 20th Special Olympics Global Youth Leadership Forum, and extended his congratulations on the 50th anniversary of the Special Olympics and on the achievements.

President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the importance of the contribution of the Special Olympics, which embraces the whole world and nearly five million people, to the integration of people with mental and physical impairments to society. The head of state stressed that significant measures, including numerous social programs are being held in Azerbaijan in this regard.