    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    OFFICIAL NEWS


    President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Turkish foreign minister

    20.12.2017 [10:31]

    Baku, December 20, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu.

    AZERTAG.AZ :President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Turkish foreign minister
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
    Related news
    President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Iranian foreign minister
    19.12.2017 [19:23]
    President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Iranian foreign minister
    President Ilham Aliyev received EU delegation VIDEO
    04.12.2017 [11:53]
    President Ilham Aliyev received EU delegation VIDEO
    Presidents of Azerbaijan and Afghanistan had joint working dinner VIDEO
    01.12.2017 [15:24]
    Presidents of Azerbaijan and Afghanistan had joint working dinner VIDEO
    Azerbaijani and Afghan presidents held expanded meeting VIDEO
    01.12.2017 [12:55]
    Azerbaijani and Afghan presidents held expanded meeting VIDEO
    Other news in this section
    20.12.2017 [11:38]
    President Ilham Aliyev received Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations
    19.12.2017 [19:23]
    President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Iranian foreign minister
    19.12.2017 [11:52]
    President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Governor of Russia's Astrakhan region VIDEO
    18.12.2017 [12:24]
    President Ilham Aliyev attended ceremony dedicated to sport results of 2017 VIDEO
    President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Turkish foreign minister President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Turkish foreign minister