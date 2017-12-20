Baku, December 20, AZERTAC President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu.

President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Turkish foreign minister

