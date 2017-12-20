    • / OFFICIAL NEWS

    President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Turkish foreign minister VIDEO

    20.12.2017 [10:31]

    Baku, December 20, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu.

    Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu extended President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's greetings to President Ilham Aliyev.

    The Turkish FM underlined the importance of numerous reciprocal visits and meetings in strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries. Mevlut Cavusoglu recalled his recent meeting with President Ilham Aliyev and the launch of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway this year, expressing his confidence that important projects will be implemented under the leadership of the heads of state in the years to come.

    Pointing to the importance of the trilateral meeting of the Azerbaijani, Turkish, and Iranian FMs, Mevlut Cavusoglu expressed his confidence that these meetings will continue.

    President Ilham Aliyev described Azerbaijan-Turkey bilateral relations as excellent, emphasizing the significance of regular high-level reciprocal visits in strengthening ties between the two countries.

    The head of state hailed the importance of the fact that the two countries continuously support and stand by each other.

    President Ilham Aliyev noted that the Baku-hosted Azerbaijani, Turkish and Iranian FMs' trilateral meeting is of vital importance in terms of strengthening the bilateral cooperation.

    Pointing to the launch of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, the head of state described the project not only as regionally, but also an internationally important event.

    They noted the significance of successful implementation of the TANAP project.

    President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and asked the FM to extend his greetings to the Turkish President.

