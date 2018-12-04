President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Turkish minister of transport and infrastructure VIDEO

Baku, December 4, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of the Republic of Turkey Mehmet Cahit Turhan.

The head of state hailed the fact that Turkish Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Mehmet Cahit Turhan attends Bakutel 2018, the 24th Azerbaijan International Telecommunications, Innovations and High Technologies Exhibition, with a large delegation. President Ilham Aliyev said that bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey are successfully developing in all areas, including in the fields of transport and infrastructure. Touching upon cooperation in the transport sector, the head of state highlighted joint projects implemented by the two countries. President Ilham Aliyev noted that the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, which was put into service last year, is of great importance not only in the region, but also in a broader geography. The head of state underlined that the two countries are working together in the field of communication, and added that the Turkish companies have been operating in this area for many years. President Ilham Aliyev pointed out great prospects for further expansion of the bilateral cooperation in the field of communication.

Minister Mehmet Cahit Turhan extended Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan`s greetings to the head of state. Noting that relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey have deep historical roots, the Turkish minister said he saw big development in all areas in Azerbaijan, including infrastructure and urban planning. Mehmet Cahit Turhan quoted national leader Heydar Aliyev as saying that Azerbaijan and Turkey are “one nation, two states”, adding that Azerbaijan`s achievements are met with great rejoice in Turkey. Minister Mehmet Cahit Turhan noted that Azerbaijan and Turkey will continue to successfully implement joint projects.

The head of state thanked for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan`s greetings, and asked Mehmet Cahit Turhan to extend his greetings to the Turkish President.