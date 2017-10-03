President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by Ukrainian FM VIDEO

Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received a delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Pavlo Klimkin.

The head of state hailed Azerbaijan-Ukraine bilateral relations, saying the visit of the Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko to Azerbaijan played an important role in strengthening these ties.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that this visit gave an impetus to the expansion of bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries' relevant authorities, particularly in economic, trade and investment spheres.

The head of state pointed out that one of the key tasks is increasing bilateral trade, expanding export-import operations and determining possible investment projects using the capabilities of the two countries.

Underlining the existence of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine, President Ilham Aliyev also praised the two countries' active cooperation in international organizations.

The head of state hailed the importance of cooperation in the field of transport, saying that today a part of the cargo shipped from Ukraine to Asia passes through Azerbaijan. He noted that the railway authorities are actively cooperating in international format.

Ukrainian FM Pavlo Klimkin extended greetings and best wishes of President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko to President Ilham Aliyev.

Pointing out the economic cooperation between the two countries, Pavlo Klimkin underlined a significant increase in bilateral trade in the past six months. The Ukrainian FM noted the importance of high-level meetings in terms of expanding bilateral relations between the two countries.

He said that his country is looking forward to President Ilham Aliyev's visit to Ukraine.

The head of state thanked for the greetings of Petro Poroshenko and asked the minister to extend his greetings to the Ukrainian President.