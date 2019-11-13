President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by first deputy speaker of House of Representatives of Egypt VIDEO

Baku, November 13, AZERTAC President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by First Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Arab Republic of Egypt Al-Sayed Mahmoud Al-Sherif.

